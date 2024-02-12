Here's Where To Find Free Parking During Winter Storm In Atlantic City

Free parking will be allowed for Atlantic City residents and visitors at the Wave Parking Garage, the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) announced. The garage is at the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount avenues.

Free parking started at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 and it will continue until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Parking will only be allowed on the second floor.

Atlantic City is under a coastal flood warning until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The National Weather Service said moderate coastal flooding is forecasted during high tide at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

While many parts of the Jersey Shore aren't expected to get accumulating snowfall during this winter storm, flooding and high winds are expected throughout the region. Atlantic City could also see more than an inch of rain.

The CRDA also said there will be employees in the parking garage to validate parking.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.