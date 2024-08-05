In a Facebook post on Monday, Aug. 5, Good Dog Bar announced it was permanently closing its restaurant at 3426 Atlantic Avenue. The bar's final day of operation is Sunday, Aug. 11.

Owners Heather Gleason and Dave Garry said financial issues made it impossible to keep Good Dog running in Atlantic City.

"We gave it everything we had but the sales are just not there to sustain the business," the married couple wrote. "We are honored to have worked with such a great staff and met some amazing people along the way. We believe that Atlantic City has great potential and hope that potential is realized in the near future."

Good Dog's first location opened in the Center City neighborhood of Philadelphia in 2004.

"With three stories dedicated to good food, good times, and good dogs—plus some good old-fashioned competition in our third-floor game room—our Philly bar is located in a 100-year-old building that’s been a local watering hole since Prohibition," Good Dog's website said.

Good Dog expanded to Atlantic City in May 2023. The bar took over a renovated 5,000-square-foot space that also featured a top-floor game room.

The Atlantic City bar's menu features dishes like chicken pipian empanadas, short rib grilled cheese sandwiches, and Good Dog hamburgers stuffed with Roquefort cheese on challah rolls. A rotating selection of New Jersey and Pennsylvania brews are among the drink options.

The city gave the bar permission to allow well-behaved dogs on the outdoor patio. The restaurant also holds photo competitions for dog owners who live within 30 miles.

Fans of Good Dog said they were sad about the bar's closing and thanked the owners for fun times there.

"Thanks for having a place to take our babies!" one Facebook commenter said. "We enjoyed it and they especially did too!! AC isn’t our home anymore either. We moved back to PA, but the Good Dog will always have special memories for us. We took our sweet Daphne there for a final farewell meal and you were so sympathetic and kind. Good luck Good Dog! ❤️"

"We're so sad to see you go," another person said on Instagram. "Beautiful artwork, delicious food and drinks, and a place for the pup are so hard to find all together. Appreciate everything you brought to AC."

Gift cards and rewards points can continue to be redeemed at the location on South 15th Street in Philadelphia once the Atlantic City bar is closed.

