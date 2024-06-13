Galloway Township Woman Found Dead In Atlantic City: Police

In a news release, Atlantic City police said officers responded to a report of the woman's body near the intersection of Hummock and Trinity avenues at around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Police and firefighters confirmed the 34-year-old woman was dead.

Investigators were looking into what led up to her death. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on her body.

This is the second woman found dead in Atlantic City in about a week. The body of 29-year-old Janessa Morgan was discovered in an apartment on South Raleigh Avenue on Wednesday, June 5, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators didn't say if the women's deaths are related.

Anyone with information about either case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or send an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips. You can also contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.