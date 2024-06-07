Fair 84°

Galloway Township Teen Dies When Hit By SUV, Thrown Off E-Scooter: Police

A Galloway Township teen was killed when he was hit by an SUV and thrown off his electric scooter, authorities said.

West White Horse Pike at the intersection with West Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Stephen Johnson III, 19, died in the crash on West White Horse Pike on Friday, June 7, the Galloway Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers found Johnson dead in the road near the intersection of West Jimmie Leeds Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators said a Galloway man was driving a Toyota RAV4 west on West White Horse Pike when he hit Johnson on his e-scooter in the travel lane. 

Johnson was thrown into the road and struck by an oncoming Acura TLX driven by an Egg Harbor Township man.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Galloway police at 609-652-3705, ext. 5125.

