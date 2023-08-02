Galloway Pair Admit Fentanyl, Firearms Offenses: Prosecutor

Ibin Ingrum, 19, of pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and second-degree unlawful possession of a community gun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Robert Gunter, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, the prosecutor said.

The convictions of Ingrum and Gunter arose from a residential search warrant executed in Galloway Township in July 2022. In an upstairs bedroom of the residence, the police found a safe which contained a mixture of over three ounces of fluorofentanyl, despropionyl fluorofentanyl, fluorophenethyl 4-ANPP, and xylazine, the prosecutor said.

Additionally, inside the safe the police located 10 wax folds packaged for sale which contained a mixture of fluorofentanyl, fentanyl, phenethyl 4-ANPP, and xylazine; a baggie containing approximately one ounce of methamphetamine; two digital scales; and documents bearing the names of Ingrum and Gunter, the prosecutor said.

In the upstairs and attic area of the residence, police located two handguns, ammunition, and extended-capacity magazines, they said.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both men are scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, and remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

