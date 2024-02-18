Galloway Man Killed By Driver, 29, Who Crossed Center Line In Hamilton Crash: Police

Thomas Nyers, of Galloway, was heading north on the roadway in Hamilton when 29-year-old James Langlois, of Richland, was heading south in a 2017 Dodge Ram around 6:05 p.m., Hamilton police said.

Langlois crossed into the northbound lane of travel hitting Nyers' vehicle south of Old Egg Harbor Road, authorities said.

Neyers was pronounced dead at the scene and Langlois suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. Traffic was diverted for several hours.

Assisting on scene was the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, Mays Landing and Laureldale Fire Departments, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Department of Transportation. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

