Galloway Cockfighting Ringleader Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty Charges, Prosecutors Say

Jose Madera, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to several animal cruelty charges and other offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. A judge had ordered him to remain in jail to await a trial on Tuesday, Mar. 19.

Prosecutors said Madera's plea deal calls for him to spend 364 days in county jail and receive up to five years of probation. He would also be banned from owning animals or living with them.

Galloway Township police uncovered the cockfighting operation at a home on the 300 block of South Bremen Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 9. Madera was taken into custody after running away into nearby woods and 51 other people were arrested.

Investigators found a fighting ring, seating for spectators, several cockfighting kits, and more than $37,000 in cash. About 50 roosters were found in "various degrees of health" in crates, boxes, and bags around the cockfighting arena.

Prosecutors said Madera pleaded guilty to several animal cruelty charges for "maiming and mutilation" of the roosters, along with animal cruelty through the use of another living animal. The roosters were relocated on the advice of the state Department of Agriculture.

Four dogs were also seized from the property and given to animal control. Three of the dogs were living in inhumane conditions in an outdoor shed.

Madera also pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for failing to care for one of the seized dogs.

"The dog required emergency surgery while in the care of the state for a condition that pre-existed his seizure from the residence," the prosecutor's office said.

Madera's guilty pleas also included admitting to possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intention to distribute and resisting arrest by flight.

The plea deal also recommends 30 days of community service for Madera, "preferably at an animal shelter or rescue." He would also have to give up all money and property seized, along with paying restitution.

Anyone with information about possible animal cruelty or other crimes should call the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Madera was scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

