Fugitive From Egg Harbor Township Stole Vehicle, Broke Into Garage In Northfield: Police

Rashon Harris of Egg Harbor Township was arrested on Saturday, May 25, the Northfield Police Department said in a news release. No age was given for Harris. Officers responded to a vehicle burglary on the 700 block of Cecil Lane at around 2:05 a.m.

Police then responded to "a second call of suspicious activity" on Fairway Avenue and Harris was taken into custody. He went to a hospital for a medical evaluation before he was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Investigators said Harris also broke into a garage on the 700 block of Broad Street. He had several arrest warrants and was wanted in Ocean County.

Harris was charged with burglary, theft, and several counts of criminal attempt burglary in the Northfield case.

Police said Harris could receive more charges as the investigation continues.

