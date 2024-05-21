Fugitive Admits To Home Invasion, Kidnapping In Atlantic City: Prosecutors

Glen Graves, 33, pleaded guilty on Monday, May 20 to first-degree kidnapping, second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced his guilty plea in a news release.

Investigators said Graves forced his way into an Atlantic City apartment with a gun on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. He "ransacked" the apartment and forced a resident at gunpoint to drive him to a bank.

Graves sat in the car's backseat and made the victim withdraw $600 from the bank's drive-thru ATM. He ran away from the car after police received a 911 call.

While running from police, Graves threw away a loaded gun with a defaced serial number and a pair of latex gloves. He was identified as the suspect through surveillance video, witness statements, and DNA found on the gloves.

Graves was arrested at a home in Galloway on Friday, Mar. 31, 2023. He was also accused of shooting at a vehicle driving through the Brigantine Homes neighborhood of Atlantic City on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Graves pleaded guilty to charges in the Brigantine Homes shooting. He also admitted to speeding away from Egg Harbor City police in a stolen vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Prosecutors said they were seeking a sentence of 18 years in state prison for Graves. He would have to serve more than 15 years before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Graves would also have five years of intensive supervision once he's released from prison. He was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility and a judge denied his request to be released to await sentencing.

Graves was scheduled for sentencing in July.

