Four People Sold Psychedelic Mushrooms, Marijuana At Atlantic City Convenience Stores: Police

Atlantic City police raided Tha Afty on South Rhode Island Avenue and Tha Afty Express on Atlantic Avenue on Wednesday, May 29, the department said in a news release. Officers also executed search warrants on a home on the 1100 block of Adriatic Avenue and three vehicles.

Charles Butler, 46, and Tiarra Rodriguez, 35, were taken into custody as they left their home. Police also arrested a family member, 18-year-old Amir Butler, and a store employee, 38-year-old Angelo Jones.

During the raids, police found more than five pounds of marijuana and three-and-a-half pounds of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for sales. Two of the vehicles and about $42,000 in cash were also seized.

All four people arrested were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, money laundering, possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

The four were held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

