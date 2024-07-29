Four People Hospitalized After Boat Crashes At Estell Manor Park, Firefighters Say

In a Facebook post, the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company said it responded to a marine rescue at Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing at around 5:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

Four victims were taken to hospitals with their injuries. Aerial photos showed a boat stuck in a swampy area and away from open water.

Estell Manor Park is about 1,700 acres and is the most popular park in the county's system, according to the county's website. The park has about 27 miles of hiking trails, a 1.8-mile swamp boardwalk, picnic spaces, campsites, and boating opportunities.

The property was once home to Bethlehem Loading Company, an ammunition plant that operated during World War I.

"The end of production was signified by the removal of all usable steel and iron, such as the railroad tracks and buildings, for use during World War II," the county's website said. "The concrete foundations and the rail beds are all that remain as a silent reminder of American patriotic response to a world crisis."

The crash happened about 10 days after a man died while saving two children from drowning at nearby Weymouth Furnace. Pablo Hernandez Cruz, 49, of Mays Landing, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday, July 17.

State police, county park rangers, and firefighters from Estell Manor and Richland helped at the scene of the boat crash. Paramedics from Hamilton and Buena Vista townships also responded.

Firefighters haven't said what led up to the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.