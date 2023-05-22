Four Arrested On Cocaine, Heroin, Weapons Charges In Atlantic City: Police

On Friday, May 19, Detectives Christopher Dodson, Eric Evans, Alberto Valles, and Kevin Perez under the supervision of Sgt. Garry Stowe were assigned to patrol specific areas of the city.

Dodson received detailed information in reference to a group of men allegedly selling drugs in the 2400 block of Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City police said.

Also, one of the men, Khalil Watts, reportedly was in possession of a firearm, police said.

After observing the group for a period of time, the detectives along with assistance from patrol officers converged on the men.

Once officers exited their vehicles, Khalil Watts and Kory Watts, began to flee, police said.

Both men were apprehended and taken into custody.

Khalil Watts was found in possession of a satchel that contained a loaded handgun, police said. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Kory Watts discarded a bag while running which was found to contain more than 15 grams of cocaine, police said. He also was in possession of a paraphernalia used in the distribution of drugs, they said.

Later in the evening, detectives allegedly observed Jamir Blunt in the 500 block of Hobart Avenue. The detectives approached Blunt after observing him involved in a drug deal, they said.

Blunt was arrested after being found in possession of 70 bags of heroin and two grams of cocaine, police said.

Finally, the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues. The driver, Julio Sanchez III, could not provide a driver’s license or insurance information for the vehicle, police said.

During the stop, K9 Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee, trained in drug detection, showed a positive indication for the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police said.

Sanchez III was arrested after the detectives found four grams of cocaine.

Khalil Watts, 25, of Atlantic City. was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain person not to possess a weapon, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. He was sent to Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Kory Watts, 24, of Atlantic City, was charged with multiple drug-dealing and possession offenses.

Jamir Blunt, 20, of Mays Landing. was charged with multiple drug-dealing and possession offenses.

Julio Sanchez III, 21, of Galloway, was charged with a drug-dealing and drug possession offense.

Watts, Blunt, and Sanchez III were released on a summons with a future court date.

