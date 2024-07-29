Four Arrested After Heroin, Cocaine, Ghost Gun Parts Found In Atlantic City Motel Room: Police

Atlantic City police executed a drug search warrant at the motel on the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue on Wednesday, July 24, the department said in a news release. Officers found 226 white wax folds of suspected heroin, about 35 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and seven clear plastic bags of suspected marijuana.

Investigators also seized suboxone, several types of drug paraphernalia, and $3,025 in cash. The raid also uncovered two handguns, an extended magazine, and parts for a ghost gun.

Police arrested 29-year-old Maranda Britt of New Egypt, 27-year-old Patricia Murray of Little Egg Harbor Township, 52-year-old Padishah Poole of Atlantic City, and 42-year-old Michelle McDermott of Toms River.

All four were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, money laundering, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of more than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun while distributing or dispensing a controlled dangerous substance, possession of suboxone, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of ghost gun parts, and receiving stolen property (stolen firearm).

Poole was additionally charged with second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm.

