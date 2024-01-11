The City of Absecon said the ACUA will hold a town hall meeting about the stinky issue on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Absecon Municipal Complex. Residents will be able to tell ACUA managers about their worries and ask them questions.

City council president Nick LaRotonda pushed for the ACUA to address the foul-smelling problem for many in Absecon.

"This town hall will provide Absecon residents the opportunity to hear directly from the ACUA management team and voice their concerns," LaRotonda posted on Facebook last month when announcing the meeting last month. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the ACUA for agreeing to participate in this meeting."

The stench is notorious in Absecon and nearby communities like Galloway and Pleasantville. The Galloway Township official website also advertised the ACUA town hall.

A Reddit user who moved to Pleasantville asked about a "burning concrete dust smell" on Friday, Oct. 13.

"It smells kind of like a burning fan belt and it covers a couple miles," the poster said. What is this smell? Is it safe? I can smell it in my apartment fairly often."

"The landfill," one used replied. "The stench moves for miles on some days, I can smell it from Galloway, and it sometimes gets in my car on the [Garden State] Parkway."

"It's the dump," another commenter said. "There is a commercial bakery in Pleasantville so if the wind changes you'll smell cookies!"

LaRotunda also encouraged concerned residents to show up for the meeting when the doors open at 6 p.m. because the council chambers could reach capacity.

People can also attend the meeting virtually on Zoom.

