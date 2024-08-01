Engine Trouble Caused Small Plane Crash Near Atlantic City's Airport, Pilot Uninjured: Police

Galloway Township police responded to the report of a plane crash in a field near the 200 block of Liebig Street at around 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. A man called 911, saying the plane hit a tree and he was helping the pilot get out of the aircraft.

Investigators said the single-engine Cirrus SR-22 took off from ACY but the plane began experiencing engine trouble. The pilot contacted air traffic control and used the plane's airframe parachute system to guide it away from people or traffic.

The pilot was the only person on the plane and he wasn't injured.

"Although we do not deal with many plane crashes in Galloway, it was very impressive to see numerous agencies working together on this incident," said police Chief Richard Barber. "From the selfless actions of one of our citizens coming to the aid of the pilot, to the amount of first responders rushing to the scene, this is a true testament of the sense of care and community we have in Galloway Township."

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service assisted at the scene. Firefighters from ACY, Pomona, and Germania, along with Galloway paramedics also responded.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

