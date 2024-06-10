Eight Women, Girls Arrested For Large Fight, Assaulting Atlantic City Officers: Police

Atlantic City police responded to a large group fighting outside on the 400 block of North Delaware Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, the department said in a news release on Monday, June 10. The group was a mix of adults and children, mostly females.

Officers arrested three females during the fight. Investigators identified five additional females who police claim assaulted officers and interfered with arrests.

The other five females were charged and arrested "at various locations and times throughout the week."

"The Atlantic City Police Department will use all resources at our disposal to hold accountable anyone who assaults or attempts to assault our officers during the performance of their duties," Chief James Sarkos said in a statement. "I want to commend all of the officers involved in this investigation and subsequent arrests on a job well done."

Amanda Bethel, 32, of Mays Landing, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct. Queenetta Gilliard, 33, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

Sadiyah Gilliard, 25, of Atlantic City, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct. Mya Spellman, 24, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

A 14-year-old girl from Atlantic City was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct. A 13-year-old girl from Atlantic City was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, inciting a riot, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

One 12-year-old girl from Atlantic City was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, inciting a riot, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice. Another 12-year-old girl from Atlantic City was charged with simple assault.

The four women were held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The four girls were released on summonses with future court dates.

Anyone with information about the fight should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

