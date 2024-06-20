Egg Harbor Twp. Man Committed Insurance Fraud After Absecon Hit-And-Run Crash: Prosecutors

Clay Stake, 50, was charged on Friday, June 14 with three counts of third-degree insurance fraud and third-degree giving false reports to law enforcement. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced his charges in a news release on Thursday, June 20.

The state Office of Insurance Fraud Prosecutor told county investigators that Stake had committed insurance fraud. Police notified him on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2023, that a car registered in his name was involved in a hit-and-run in Absecon.

Stake told police and filed an insurance claim, stating the vehicle must have been stolen from his property. Investigators later discovered that Stake was the driver in the crash.

Stake was released on a summons.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666. You can also send an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

