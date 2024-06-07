Egg Harbor Township Toddler Overdoses On Meth, Two Women Arrested: Police

Holly Peace, 43, of Egg Harbor Township, and Gabrielle DePasquale, 44, of Atlantic City, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a news release on Friday, June 7. Peace was also charged with neglect of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Egg Harbor Township police received a report on Tuesday, Apr. 30 of a 16-month-old child who suffered overdose symptoms after ingesting meth.

"This report was made to police when the person reporting was made aware of the incident; after the child had already recovered," Egg Harbor Township police said. "No one called police on the date the child had ingested the controlled dangerous substance."

Police also received video of the incident when it was reported. An investigation with the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency and medical professionals confirmed the toddler consumed meth.

Arrest warrants were approved for Peace and DePasquale on Tuesday, May 21. Mount Laurel police found DePasquale on Thursday, May 23, and turned her over to Egg Harbor Township police.

Officers from Egg Harbor Township arrested Peace on Wednesday, June 5. Both women were held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police also said a child who ingests a drug should be immediately taken to a hospital. Police should be contacted when appropriate.

Anyone aware of child neglect or abuse who doesn't want to contact police can call 1-877-NJ-ABUSE.

