An Atlantic County Superior Court Judge detained 46-year-old Felix Mujica and 47-year-old Wilfredo Latimer on Tuesday, Apr. 23, the county prosecutor's office said in a news release. An undercover officer purchased more than five ounces of cocaine from the two men in Atlantic City.

Police executed several search warrants in the investigation on Thursday, Apr. 18. Mujica was found alone in his home with 2.5 kilograms of cocaine throughout the house.

In Mujica's home, police also seized an AR-15 rifle with an extra 11-inch short barrel rifle in a bedroom, a high-capacity magazine, boxes of ammunition, hollow point bullets, clear plastic bags used for drugs, a vacuum sealer, a digital scale, and about $6,000 in cash.

Latimer was found at his home with about $600 in cash believed to be from drug sales. In another home, police seized a large digital scale "consistent with individuals weighing kilograms of cocaine."

The men are facing pending charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, distributing a controlled dangerous substance near public property, distributing a controlled dangerous substance near a school zone, money laundering, unlawful possession of a firearm, and conspiracy.

If convicted, Mujica and Latimer face up to life in prison.

