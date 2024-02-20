Driver Cited After Hitting School Bus In Egg Harbor Township Chain-Reaction Crash

Egg Harbor Township police said officers responded to a crash involving a school bus westbound on the Black Horse Pike. The five-vehicle wreck happened in the West Atlantic City section of the township at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Two cars and an SUV were stopped in the left lane behind the Egg Harbor Township School District bus. The bus was in the right lane with its red lights and stop sign activated to let students get on board.

Investigators said Yamilet Lora-Salazar, 26, of Ventnor, was driving a 2010 Honda CR-V in the left lane of Black Horse Pike near Bayport Drive. The CR-V failed to stop and rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

The crash forced the Impala to hit the back of a 2018 Chevy Camaro, which was then forced into the back of a 2020 Nissan Rogue. The CR-V went into the right lane and rear-ended the 2015 Bluebird school bus.

A 46-year-old Atlantic City woman who was driving the Impala was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City. She was expected to survive her injuries.

The bus driver and all 13 students on the school bus were not injured. No one was injured in the CR-V, Camaro, or Rogue.

Lora-Salazar was cited for careless driving. Black Horse Pike was closed for about 90 minutes as police investigated the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash or as additional information should call the traffic safety unit for Egg Harbor Township police at 609-926-2661 or 609-926-4045.

