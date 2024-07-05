Downbeach Express Apologizes For Double-Charging Drivers On Northfield-Margate Bridge

In a Facebook post, the Downbeach Express said it double-charged some customers on Thursday, June 27. The privately owned toll bridge between Northfield and Margate charges drivers $2.50 each way or $1.85 for Express Pass users.

Downbeach Express said its credit card processing company had a technical issue that caused the duplicate charges.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," Downbeach Express said. "We have already reconciled the affected accounts and are actively working with the credit card processor to ensure the extra charges are refunded promptly."

The July 3 post also said customers should see refunds issued to their accounts "within the next 24-48 hours."

The Express Pass functions like an E-ZPass with access to automated toll lanes, cheaper fares, and money automatically replenished into a user's account. E-ZPasses aren't accepted on the Downbeach Express.

The bridge also helps Jersey Shore visitors access Ventnor City and Longport from the mainland.

