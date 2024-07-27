Double Fatal: Women Ages 21, 22 Dead, Multiple Injured On Black Horse Pike, Reports Say

According to 6abc and NJ Advance Media, 21-year-old Escarlin Suriel of Atlantic City, and 22-year-old Gabriella Constrantino, of Pleasantville, both died in the incident at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

The crash was caused by a westbound Nissan Sentra that entered the eastbound lanes and struck a Kia Forte head-on, sending the Kia backward into a different Nissan Sentra, 6abc and other outlets say citing police. A fourth vehicle, a Toyota Yaris, was then struck by debris from the crash. The car that caused the crash then caught fire, 6abc says.

Suriel was reportedly driving the Kia and Constrantino was a passenger in the vehicle that caused the crash, reports say. Good Samaritans purportedly rushed over, dragging victims out of cars, sending at least six — including two children — to the hospital with varying injuries.

Condolences poured in for Suriel and Constrantino.

Daily Voice has reached out to Egg Harbor Township police for details, who did not immediately respond to the inquiry.

Click here for more from 6abc and here for more from NJ Advance Media.

