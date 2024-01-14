Delicious Treats From Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date On Black Horse Pike

Crumbl Cookies will open its new location on Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing on Friday, Jan. 26, according to a Facebook post from Molly Nagy, director of operations for several New Jersey franchises. The store will be open from 8 a.m. until midnight on that day and Saturday, Jan. 27.

The first 100 customers on those two days will get a special gift.

"We are so excited that we have a date now," Nagy posted. "All of our corporate and town inspections have passed. WOOHOO! I would like to thank everyone for being so patient with us during the period of time it has taken to get things in tip top shape."

The Mays Landing store will be the 14th Crumbl Cookies location in New Jersey, according to the company's website. Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and now has more than 800 bakeries across the U.S. and Canada.

Here's a list of the other stores in the Garden State:

Brick

Cherry Hill

Clark

Holmdel Commons

Manalapan

Morris Plains

Mt. Laurel

North Brunswick

Ocean

Princeton

Rockaway

Turnersville

Union

Workers will be setting up the store and training on the week of Monday, Jan. 15. Nagy said anyone is welcome to come by and say hello, but no cookies will be available.

During grand opening week, staff will continue training from Monday, Jan. 22 to Thursday, Jan 25. The store will appear open, but workers will be busy learning how to make and decorate the fresh cookies. After the opening two days, the store will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Online ordering and deliveries are expected to begin on the week of Monday, Jan. 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.