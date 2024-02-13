Dead Animal, 25 Dogs Found In Young Man's Home: Galloway Police

Galloway Township police said 23-year-old Jason Millar was charged with cruelty to animals after officers went to a house on Zurich Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10, to follow up on an animal complaint.

Millar told officers he was the owner of the animals.

Investigators found a dead dog, along with about 25 dogs and a cat "with insufficient access to food and water." Animal control officers arrived to provide care for the animals and bring them to shelters.

Millar was released on a summons. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

The Galloway Township Police Department also said it will release details about how the rescued animals can be adopted in the future.

