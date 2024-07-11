Crews Battling Large House Fire In Downtown Atlantic City (Developing)

Firefighters were battling the flames at a home on South Georgia Avenue, the city said in a Facebook post at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 11. A picture showed a four-story building on fire with flames visible coming through the roof and on the fourth floor.

Social media posts showed smoke pouring from the building and throughout the area a few blocks from Boardwalk Hall. Other photos posted showed the smoke visible over the city's skyline.

Atlantic City police said the city's center was closed from Texas to Mississippi avenues between Arctic and Pacific avenues. A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

The City of Northfield Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 said it was providing cover for the Atlantic City Fire Department at station No. 2.

Impact specialists from Volunteers of America were available to assist fire victims and anyone who needs help should call 609-541-2806.

This is a developing story. Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

