Car Flips, Occupants Rescued In South Jersey Crash: Police

On Wednesday, June 21, at 7:20 a.m., Pleasantville police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an entrapment.

The vehicle was flipped on its side after colliding with a parked vehicle on Madison Avenue.

The driver, Jesusa Morales-Martinez, 34, of Pleasantville was operating a 2020 Nissan Rogue when she struck the rear of a parked vehicle causing the Nissan Rogue to flip on its driver’s side.

Pleasantville Fire Department responded and assisted with stabilizing the vehicle and removing the two occupants through the vehicle’s moonroof, police said.

Both Morales-Martinez and passenger, Carolina D. Flores Urbina, 41, of Pleasantville, were evaluated by Tri-care EMS and released at the scene.

No summonses had been issued.

