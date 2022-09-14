Jersey Shore Pastry Shop Shutters After Nearly 100 Years

After being a tradition for over 98 years in Ocean City, Wards Pastry will be turning off its ovens for the last time this weekend.

It was a popular stop for donuts, cookies, pastries, pies and other baked goods at 730 Asbury Ave.

The multigenerational, family-run business announced over the weekend that the bakery's last day of operation will be Sunday, Sept. 18.

"The Hohman family would like to thank everyone for choosing Wards Pastry to be part of their celebrations through all of these years," the owners posted on Facebook.

The Ward family opened the bakery in 1924. Walter Hohman's grandfather bought the bakery from the Wards in 1941 and decided to keep its name. Walter Hohman took over in 1988 and has owned the bakery since.

