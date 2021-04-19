Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

'Bobby Flay Steak' In Borgata Casino To Be Replaced By Contemporary Restaurant

Cecilia Levine
The Borgata
The Borgata Photo Credit: Google Maps

Bobby Flay Steak, located inside of the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City, will close on June 30.

A new, contemporary restaurant owned by MGM Resorts International and Borgata will open in the same space the following day. More details were expected to be released in the coming months.

“Borgata and Flay’s hospitality group, Bold Food, made the mutual decision to close the restaurant as part of the companies’ evolving business strategies,” a press release distributed Monday says.

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay -- dubbed as "America's favorite grill master -- opened his steakhouse at the casino in 2006. 

