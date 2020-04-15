Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2,704 Tropicana Atlantic City Employees Laid Off

Tropicana Atlantic City
Tropicana Atlantic City Photo Credit: Tropicana AC Facebook

More than 2,700 employees were laid off from Tropicana Atlantic City with state-ordered casino closures extended another month, according to a WARN notice filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Last Saturday, Eldorado Resorts -- which owns Tropicana -- moved to the minimum workforce necessary to maintain basic operations, according to an April 8 report to shareholders.

New Jersey's nine casinos were ordered closed along with gyms, concert venues and movie theaters by Gov. Phil Murphy March 16 to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Atlantic City casinos are reportedly losing $540 million a month. Casinos across the U.S. are expected to lose more than $21 billion in revenue before the coronavirus crisis clears up, according to a recent New York Post article.

