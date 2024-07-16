Burn Victim 'Completely Starting Over' After Fire Destroys Atlantic City Apartments: Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page said a man named Gene was one of the two victims airlifted to the Nathan Speare Regional Burn Treatment Center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. The five-alarm fire on the first block of South Georgia Avenue started at around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 11.

The GoFundMe page had raised $800 from at least 12 donations as of Tuesday, July 16.

"It is an absolute miracle he’s still with us, but unfortunately he is now homeless and completely starting over," wrote Emily Kiker, Gene's niece and the organizer of the fundraiser. "With that being said, we are trying to raise some money to help him get in a new apartment as well and purchasing him necessities down to a phone."

Gene has worked at Atlantic City casinos for about 30 years. He most recently has been a blackjack dealer at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

Kiker said Gene has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which made it harder to work full-time and pay for medication even before the devastating fire.

"While he is expecting to heal and make [a] full recovery, he is currently out of work and still in the hospital as well as dealing with an immense amount of trauma from the event," she wrote.

The city said the fire spread to two neighboring buildings, displacing 76 people. Gene was among five residents and four firefighters who suffered injuries.

The people without homes after the fire included 44 international students from at least six or seven countries. The students in the U.S. on J-1 visas typically work seasonal jobs and help businesses relying on summer tourism.

A reunification center was set up for all residents about a block away at Boardwalk Hall. Many agencies were there to help the victims, including translators for the J-1 students.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fast-moving fire. City fire Chief Scott Evans said the buildings' alarms did go off and while most people were able to evacuate, some resorted to jumping out of windows to escape.

The American Red Cross and Volunteers of America are helping fire victims with immediate needs.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Gene.

