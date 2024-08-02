Brigantine's Cove Beach Access Restricted As Erosion Exposes Century-Old Submerged Structure

Access to Cove Beach is closed between Bay Court and Renaissance Cove because of "changing and unpredictable conditions," Brigantine's mayor said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 1. The city had previously put up signs warning beachgoers about submerged and hazardous conditions near the beach's erosion area.

Changing tides and other erosion forces have revealed a large structure that was demolished and dumped in the water about 100 years ago.

"We understand that closing these beach paths and the erosion area may cause an inconvenience but our number one priority is to maintain and protect public safety," said Mayor Vince Sera. "There is a lot of concrete and other debris on the beach and under the water, and conditions continue to worsen with each passing tide.

"The area will remain closed until the city can fully assess the situation and develop a plan to remediate these hazards.”

Public works crews have blocked all paths leading to the closed area. Anyone entering and leaving Cove Beach should use the access road on Lagoon Boulevard.

The four-by-four vehicle area of Cove Beach remains open and isn't affected by the closure.

