Boy Struck By Car, Airlifted After Exiting School Bus In South Jersey

A 15-year-old boy from Mays Landing had to be airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by a car, authorities said.

A school bus. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Elijah Ekdahl @elijahekdahl
Jon Craig
The student had just gotten off a school bus when the crash occurred on Monday, Dec. 4 at about 5:40 p.m., according to Hamilton Township police in Atlantic County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Mays Landing Somers Point Road and Old River Road.

A preliminary investigation found a 2013 Honda Civic operated by Richard Brownell, 79, of Selbyville, Delaware, was traveling southbound on Mays Landing Somers Point Road when he struck the boy, police said.

The Sheppard School Bus was operated by Renee Myers, 60, of Millville, and stopped in the northbound lane of travel, they said.

The boy was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden.

No summonses had been issued but an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Assisting on the crash scene was the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, JeffSTAT Transportation services, Mays Landing Fire Department, and Cologne Fire Department.

