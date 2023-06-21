Boy Charged In Church Vandalism In South Jersey: Police

On June 2, Pleasantville police responded to 353 South New Road, Mt. Zion Baptist Church in reference to a reported broken window.

Officers Mathew Stricker and Jeffery Beras located a broken window in the rear of the church.

A rock was located near the broken window which appeared to have been used to break the window, police said.

Witnesses identified the juvenile who was charged for criminal mischief, they said.

It was not a suspected targeted attack, police said.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

