Body Found In Search For Missing Pleasantville Man, Organizers Say

A search party held for a man missing since December came upon a body Sunday, Jan. 28, organizers said.

Tracy Faulkner II

 Photo Credit: Hamilton Township Police
Cecilia Levine
A body was found by individuals looking for 33-year-old Tracy Faulkner II, of Pleasantville, who was last seen on Dec. 5, 2023, in Mays Landing. 

Search efforts dedicated to finding Faulkner focused on a wooded area along Harbor Avenue. 

A Facebook page also dedicated to finding Faulkner shared the following message Sunday afternoon:

"Thank you to everyone who came out for the search today. We were able to find an individual who is no longer with us. This person is pending identification. 

"As we wait with hopeful hearts, we do so with the utmost gratitude for your support. Keep us in your prayers and we will update you as we learn more, which may take some time. Thanks again for all of your support."

The page did not say where exactly the body was found. Daily Voice has reached out to the page's moderator's for further comment.

