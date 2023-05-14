Beach Tags On Sale At 40 Jersey Shore Spots

The 130 miles of Jersey Shore offers about 50 public beaches to choose from.

Daily, weekly and seasonal beach badge and tag prices have been set for the 2023 season. The highest seasonal fee at $150 is in Deal.

Several townships offer discounts if you buy seasonal tags by late May or early June.

Beaches often allow free or reduced fees to children, senior citizens, veterans and active military members.

At least seven locations offer free admission but they typically charge for daily parking.

Asbury Park

$6 daily weekday, $9 weekends and holidays

$70 seasonal

$20 for seniors age 62+, youth adults 13-17

Children 12 and younger are free

Veterans and active military members are free

Atlantic City

Free admission

Avalon

$8 daily

$17 weekly

$35 seasonal ($30 if bought by May 31)

Children younger than 12 are free

Veterans and active military members are free

Beach badges also honored in Stone Harbor

Avon-by-the-Sea

$12 daily

$55 seasonal for seniors age 65+ and young adults 12-18

$100 seasonal

Children 11 and younger are free

Barnegat Light

$5 daily

$22 weekly

$45 seasonal ($35 if bought by June 6)

$12 seasonal badge for seniors 65+

Bay Head

$10 daily

$55 half-seasonal

$100 seasonal

Beach Haven

$10 daily (starting June 24)

$20 weekly (starting June 24)

$40 seasonal ($30 if bought by May 31)

$10 Senior (lifetime)

Veterans (lifetime) free

Active military and their families are free

Children younger than 12 are free

Belmar

$10 daily

Children 13 and younger are free

$70 seasonal

$30 seasonal for seniors age 65+

Active military members are free

Disabled veterans and Gold Star Family members are free

Bradley Beach

Daily: To be announced.

$35 seasonal for seniors age 65+ and young adults 13-15

$80 seasonal

Children 12 and younger are free

Active military members are free

Brick Township

$10 daily

$45 seasonal ($30 if bought by May 15)

Children 12 and younger are free

Seniors 65+ are free

Veterans are free

Brigantine

$10 daily

$15 weekly

$25 seasonal ($20 if bought by May 31)

$8 for seniors 60-64 by May 31

Seniors 65+ are free

Veterans and active military members are free

Parking permits for municipal lots are $8 daily, $25 seasonal

Cape May

$8 daily

$15 for 3-day pass

$20 weekly

$30 seasonal

Children 11 and younger are free

Veterans and active military members are free

Cape May Point

$10 daily

$25 weekly

$45 seasonal ($36 if bought by May 31)

Children 11 and younger are free

Veterans and active service members are free

Corson’s Inlet State Park

Free Admission

Deal

$10 daily weekday, $12 weekends and holidays

$150 seasonal

Children 12 and younger are free

Harvey Cedars

$7 daily

$20 weekly

$45 seasonal ($35 through June 15)

$12 seasonal badge for seniors 65+

Veterans and active military members are free

Holgate (Long Beach Island)

$10 daily

$20 weekly

$50 seasonal ($40 if bought by June 15)

$5 seasonal for seniors age 65+

Veterans and active military members are free

Island Beach State Park

$10 weekend per vehicle for N.J. residents

$20 weekend per vehicle for non-residents

$6 weekday per vehicle for N.J. residents

$12 weekday per vehicle for non-residents

$5 for N.J. resident motorcyclists

$7 for non-resident motorcyclists

Jenkinson’s (Point Pleasant Beach)

$4 daily for children 5-11/$5 weekends and holidays

$13 daily/$14 weekends and holidays

Children 4 and younger are free

$35 half-seasonal for children 5-11

$95 half-seasonal

$55 seasonal for children 5-11

$130 seasonal

$95 seasonal for seniors 65+

Lavallette

$13 daily

$35 weekly

$65 seasonal

$20 seasonal for seniors 65+

$15 seasonal for disabled people

Children 11 and younger are free

Veterans and active military members are free

Loch Arbour

$10 daily, $12 weekends (including Fridays) and holidays

$110 seasonal

$80 seasonal for seniors

Long Beach Township

$10 daily

$20 weekly

$50 seasonal ($40 if bought by June 15)

$5 seasonal for seniors age 65+

Veterans and active military members are free

Active military members and families are free

Long Branch

$6 daily, $9 weekend and holidays

$3 daily for young adults 14-17

$70 seasonal

$30 seasonal for young adults 14-17

Seniors 62+ are free

Children 13 and younger are free

Disabled people are free

Longport

$35 seasonal ($20 if bought by June 3)

$10 seasonal for seniors 65+ ($5 if bought by June 3)

Children 11 and younger are free

Veterans and active military members are free

Manasquan

$10 daily (12 and older)

$45 weekly (12 and older)

$85 seasonal for adults 17 and older

$30 seasonal for seniors age 65+

$40 seasonal for children 12-16

Veterans are and active military members are free

Mantoloking

$13 daily

$120 seasonal ($110 if bought by May 30)

Children younger than 12 are free

Margate

$20 seasonal ($10 if bought by May 31)

$3.50 for seniors 65+ if bought by May 31

Children 11 and younger are free

Veterans and active military members are free

(Ventnor badges also honored)

Monmouth Beach

$12 daily

$100 seasonal

Children 11 and younger are free

Midway Beach

$65 seasonal

$20 seasonal for seniors age 65+

Children 11 and younger are free

North Wildwood

Free admission

Ocean City

$10 daily

$20 weekly

$35 seasonal ($30 if bought by June 1)

Children 11 and younger are free

Veterans and active military members are free

Ocean Grove

$12 daily

$95 seasonal

$50 seasonal for seniors 65+ and young adults 12-17

Free for children 11 and younger

Ortley Beach

$11 daily weekdays

$12 daily weekend and holiday

$40 weekly

$65 seasonal ($50 if bought by May 30)

$15 lifetime access for seniors

Children 12 and younger are free

Sea Isle City

$5 daily

$10 weekly

$25 seasonal ($20 if bought by May 15)

Free on Wednesdays

Veterans and active military members are free

Ship Bottom

$10 daily

$25 weekly

$45 seasonal ($35 if bought by June 1)

$10 seasonal for seniors age 65+

Veterans and active military members are free

Children 12 and younger are free

Stone Harbor

$8 daily

$17 weekly

$40 seasonal ($32 if bought by May 31)

Veterans and active military members are free

Strathmere

Free Admission

Surf City

$10 daily

$20 weekly

$50 seasonal ($40 if bought before June 1)

Children 11 and younger are free

Seniors 65+ are free

Seaside Heights

$10 daily

$35 weekly

$60 seasonal

$15 seasonal for seniors age 65+

Children 11 and younger are free

Veterans/active military members are free

Seaside Park

$13 daily

$40 weekly (to be sold starting June 25)

$70 seasonal ($65 through June 14)

$20 seasonal for seniors age 65+

Children 11 and younger are free

Veterans and active military members are free

Sea Girt

Daily rate to be announced

$115 seasonal

$70 seasonal for seniors age 65+

Spring Lake

$12 daily

$110 seasonal

$80 seasonal for seniors 65+

Sandy Hook

Free admission

$20 daily parking/$50 oversized vehicles

$100 seasonal parking/$200 oversized vehicles

Sea Bright

$8 daily

$100 seasonal

$35 seasonal for seniors 65+

$35 seasonal for disabled people

Children 11 and younger are free

Active military members and immediate families are free

Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park

$10 daily

$75 seasonal

$30 seasonal for seniors age 65+

$20 seasonal for disabled people

Children 17 and younger are free

Stone Harbor

$8 daily

$17 weekly

$40 seasonal ($32 if bought before June 1)

Free tags available for veterans

Ventnor

$20 seasonal ($10 if bought before June 1)

$3.50 for seniors 65+

11 and younger are free

(Margate badges also honored)

Wildwood

Free admission

Wildwood Crest

Free admission

