'Be Diligent': ATM Skimmers Found In Wawa In Galloway Township

Galloway police received a report of skimmers on two ATMs at the Wawa on West White Horse Pike in the Pomona section of the township, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Feb. 29. The devices were found by an ATM mechanic while performing routine maintenance.

Investigators said it wasn't clear how long the skimmers were on the ATMs.

"Thank you to the Pomona Wawa for quickly reporting this incident to law enforcement, thus minimizing the amount of potential victims in the case," Galloway police said. "Any other local businesses or banks should also take this opportunity to check their ATMs for any potential tampering. Please continue to be diligent when using any type of ATM or credit card reader and report any incidents or skimming to the Galloway Township Police Department."

Skimmers are card readers designed to look like part of an ATM or places to insert cards like on a gas pump. The skimming attachment collects card numbers and PIN codes, which can be replicated onto counterfeit cards.

Galloway police suggested that you check for sticky glue or tape on any part of an ATM while using one. You should also look for "bulkiness" on number keypads or where you insert a card.

You should also check for anything that's hanging from an ATM. It's also suggested that you wiggle the card slot or keypad for loose attachments.

Anyone who has recently used one of the ATMs at the Pomona Wawa should closely monitor their bank statements for unauthorized transactions.

If your card information was stolen by skimmers, you should immediately contact your bank and file a report with the Galloway Township Police Department.

