Baltimore Man Gets Probation After Holding Hotel Housekeeper Captive: Prosecutor

Hosea R. Jackson, 66, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to probation for criminal restraint with the risk of serious bodily injury and criminal sexual contact, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On July 14, an Atlantic County jury found Jackson guilty of both counts.

The State argued that Jackson should be sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison based on the facts of the case and Jackson’s prior criminal record, the prosecutor's office said.

On July 30, 2018, Jackson locked M.O., a housekeeper at the Claridge Hotel, in his hotel room. He grabbed her arms and placed her hand over his genitals, refusing to let her go. A struggle ensued until the victim was able to break free and escape. She locked herself in a nearby room and called for help, the prosecutor said.

This case was investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.