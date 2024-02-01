Atlantic County's First Rabies Case Of 2024 Found In Egg Harbor Township Raccoon

The county's health department said the raccoon tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Jan. 31 after the animal was found on the 100 block of Asbury Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

Health officials were told about a dog that was brought to a veterinarian for a rabies booster after having contact with a raccoon. The raccoon was sent to the state laboratory for testing.

Public health investigators said the dog’s owner had no vaccination records for the pet and the dog was placed in a four-month quarantine.

No humans were exposed to rabies.

In 2023, the county confirmed rabies in three raccoons, three bats, two skunks, and one cat.

The county animal shelter has free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs and cats. Appointments must be made online on the shelter's website.

The next clinic is at the shelter on Old Turnpike in Pleasantville on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can learn more about protecting against rabies at www.aclink.org/publichealth and you should report any bites from a potentially infected animal by calling 609-645-5971.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.