Atlantic County Inmate Beat Another Inmate Dead: Prosecutor

An inmate from Burlington County is charged with beating another inmate to death at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, authorities said.

Atlantic County Justice Facility
Aahznier Hayes, 22, of Westhampton, was charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of Kenneth Raymond, 52, of Ventnor, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 12:09 a.m., the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing for a report of an inmate that was beaten to death by another inmate. 

The investigation led authorities to charge Hayes with the murder of Raymond, the prosecutor said.

This is an ongoing cooperative investigation by ACPO and the ACJF.

