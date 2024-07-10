Atlantic City's 2024 Airshow Canceled After 'Major Act' Withdraws From Event

The 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow has been canceled, according to the event website's homepage on Wednesday, July 10. A joint statement was posted by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA), and Visit Atlantic City.

The free event, which attracts about 500,000 visitors, was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Wednesday, Aug. 14.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow due to a major act withdrawing from the airshow," the statement said. "This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may cause. We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the past number of years."

The SJTA had pledged $300,000 to fund the 2024 show, Mayor Marty Small Sr. officially announced at a news conference on Wednesday, Mar. 20. The organizers said inflation and lingering COVID-19 pandemic impacts created doubts about the event as early as July 2023.

Mayor Small said the SJTA funding came after he talked with Gov. Phil Murphy about how the show was at risk.

"The air show was important," the mayor said at the March funding announcement. "It's vital midweek business for the casinos. Millions upon millions have attended that air show over its time."

The show was originally planned to happen without the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The squadron told the chamber in December 2023 that it wouldn't be returning in 2024.

The event's future has been in doubt for several years. After financial concerns were raised in 2021, Visit Atlantic City became the event's title sponsor.

Back in March, chamber president Michael Chait said the air show was considering a move to a weekend during the "shoulder months" of May, June, or September.

