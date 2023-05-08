Atlantic City Police Seize Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun In Traffic Stop

On Saturday, May 6, a car stop led to the arrest of a Pleasantville man and recovery of the drugs and a handgun, police said.

At 9:52 a.m., detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section were on roving patrol when they observed a vehicle, driven by Jonathan Lopez, commit several traffic violations.

Detectives attempted to initiate a car stop in the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue, but the vehicle continued westbound eventually coming to a stop in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue.

Detectives recovered a loaded handgun in Lopez’s waistband and subsequently placed him in custody after a brief struggle. The recovered handgun had a high-capacity magazine that was loaded with hollow point bullets.

The continuing investigation led to a search of the vehicle where detectives found approximately 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected heroin, and a rubber stamper with blue ink pad, police said.

Detectives also seized approximately $479 in cash.

Lopez, 34, of Pleasantville, was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.

Lopez was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.