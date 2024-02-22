Atlantic City Police Arrest Seven In Drug Busts

The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests of six men and a woman in a news release on Thursday, Feb. 22. Officers conducted two surveillance operations after receiving the complaints at the city's CITISTAT meetings.

Police saw two Atlantic City men, 48-year-old Alexie Cordero and 58-year-old John Jamison, making a drug deal on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Monday, Feb. 19. The men were arrested and officers recovered several drugs from them.

Cordero was found with 57 bags of heroin, along with 31 sublingual films of buprenorphine and naloxone. Jamison was found with one bag of heroin and also had an active arrest warrant.

Cordero was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

Jamison was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Cordero and Jamison were held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police then arrested four men and a woman after catching several drug deals on the first block of South Florida Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Officers seized 28 bags of heroin and more than 36 grams of cocaine.

Luis Santiago, 33, of Newfield, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Christian Burk, 44, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He and Santiago were released on a summons.

Three people were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Ricardo Berrios, 37, of Camden; Thomas Nardone, 55, of Atlantic City; and Breanna McAuley, 33, of Margate, were also released on a summons.

Anyone with information about drug activity should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5858.

You can also text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must begin the text with "ACPD".

