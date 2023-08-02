Atlantic City Pair Admits Assault, Firearms Offenses: Prosecutor

Kareem Rex, 28, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday, July 31, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Rex’s co-defendant, K.L., age 16, also of Atlantic City, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced as an adult on Tuesday, Aug. 1, on charges of aggravated assault and pointing a firearm at another person.

K.L. was sentenced to a term of three years of incarceration, subject to the No Early Release Act and the Graves Act. He too will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole and will be supervised for three years upon his release.

Rex and K.L. admitted to participating in a shooting involving two victims in Atlantic City in May 2022. One victim was shot and required medical treatment. Rex admitted firing a handgun at the victim several times, and both he and K.L. fled on foot after the shooting, the prosecutor said. They remained at large until later being apprehended by the Atlantic City Police Department following an investigation by the Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Rex is tentatively scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11 and remains in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

