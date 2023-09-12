Atlantic City Man Pleads Guilty To Assault, Handgun Offense: Prosecutor

Tajideen Austin pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a prior violent offender, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On July 23, 2022, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. Officers located a victim who had been shot several times in his lower back and extremities. Through surveillance video and witness statements, the police identified Austin as the shooter. A subsequent car stop on a vehicle driven by Austin led to the recovery of a loaded handgun. Ballistics analysis confirmed that the recovered handgun was used to shoot the victim.

Austin remains incarcerated at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing, which is scheduled to occur on Oct. 23.

