Atlantic City Man Indicted In Galloway Teen Pedestrian's Death In Absecon Hit-And-Run Crash

A grand jury indicted 52-year-old Everette Williams on Tuesday, June 4, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. His indictment was for second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident which resulted in death.

Officers responded to the crash on Route 30 West just east of Turner Avenue and near the Executive Lodge motel at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. A 17-year-old Galloway Township boy identified as "J.J." died from his injuries.

Absecon police said the driver of a white 2015 Jeep Compass didn't stop and left "J.J." without any help. Investigators found Williams drove the Jeep with a suspended driver’s license and abandoned the vehicle after removing its VIN, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. Marshal Task Force found Williams in Atlantic City and arrested him on Thursday, May 16,

Williams was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, third-degree operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and being involved in a motor vehicle crash resulting in the death of a person, third-degree removal of vehicle identification number, and several traffic offenses.

Traffic was impacted for about five hours as the crash scene was investigated.

