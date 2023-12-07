Atlantic City Man Gets Prison Time For Armed Convenience Store Robberies: Prosecutor

Dominique Devonish was sentenced for first-degree robbery and other offenses on Wednesday, Dec. 6, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutror's Office.

Devonish admitted to entering the convenience store on Jan. 5, and brandishing a knife while threatening the store clerks, the prosecutor said. Devonish then entered into the cash register and stole approximately $400 before fleeing. the area. On Jan. 15, Devonish again entered the same convenience store, wielded a knife, while threatening the store clerks, reached into the register and stole approximately $600 before fleeing, the prosecutor said.

