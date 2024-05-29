Atlantic City Man Found With Heroin, Cocaine, Xanax After Drug Deal: Police

Atlantic City police arrested 46-year-old Calvin Cross of Atlantic City and 41-year-old Angelina Cannon on Thursday, May 23, the department said in a news release. Officers said they saw the pair marking a drug deal in an alleyway off South Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 5:42 p.m.

Cannon and Cross began to walk away when they saw the marked police car but officers were able to take them into custody. Cross was found with about 50 grams of packaged heroin, more than 45 grams of cocaine, and "numerous" Xanax pills.

Cross was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public zone.

Cannon was charged with loitering to possess a controlled dangerous substance.

Cross was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, while Cannon was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

