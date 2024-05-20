Atlantic City Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Deadly Shooting: Prosecutors

Marlon Chiles II, 26, was arrested on Saturday, May 18, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Pleasantville police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on West Park Avenue at around 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.

Officers found 31-year-old Andrew Miller of Pleasantville suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

The shooting suspect left the area in a Lexus. Chiles was driving the vehicle and he was stopped by state police on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Chiles was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Chiles was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666. You can also send an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

