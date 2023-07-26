Fair 82°

Atlantic City Man Admits Armed Robbery At Food Market In Pleasantville: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Atlantic City has admitted to robbing a Pleasantville food market with a handgun, authorities said.

Rahmir Brown
Rahmir Brown Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Jon Craig
Rahmir Brown pleaded guilty to the robbery and weapons charges on Tuesday, July 25, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Brown admitted to brandishing a handgun and demanding money from a cashier at Joe’s Food Market in Pleasantville on Dec. 4, 2021, the prosecutor said.

Brown’s plea calls for five years in New Jersey State Prison subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning he must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Brown will also be subject to three years of intensive parole supervision upon release from prison, the prosecutor said. 

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Brown will remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing.

