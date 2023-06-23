Atlantic City Man, 72, Gets 40 Years State Prison For Murdering Ex-GF: Prosecutor

Maximo Santiago was sentenced to 40 years in New Jersey State Prison for murdering an ex-girlfriend, they said.

Santiago was convicted in the shooting death of 32-year-old Marketa Thorpe on Belfield Avenue in 2020.

The 40-year sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning Santiago must serve 85% before becoming eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

During his Friday, June 23 sentencing, the Court noted that Santiago is a dangerous recidivist, who has committed violent crimes against women.

On March 10, 2023, a jury returned guilty verdicts convicting Santiago of murder and weapons offenses.

Santiago and Thorpe had previously been involved in a relationship and had known each other for many years, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.